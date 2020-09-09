STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vineeth Sreenivasan croons a track for 'Saajan Bakery'

Though the team began filming earlier this year, production had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Vineeth Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan has collaborated with music director Prasanth Pillai for the first time for a love song in filmmaker Arun Chandu’s upcoming film Saajan Bakery since 1962 starring Aju Varghese, Lena, and Ganesh Kumar.

A teaser of the track (‘Thoramazhayilum’) was released by Dulquer Salmaan on his social media page. Vineeth has sung the track with Preethi Pillai.

Saajan Bakery is Arun Chandu’s follow-up to the yet-to-be-released Sayahna Varthakal. Dhyan Sreenivasan, who plays one of the leads in that film, is co-producing Saajan Bakery with Visakh Subramaniam. Visakh and Aju’s Funtastic Films will be releasing the film along with M-Star Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan is working on his next directorial Hridayam, which has Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles.

Though the team began filming earlier this year, production had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. The actor-filmmaker has already recorded some music in Istanbul for the film.

