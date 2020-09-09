STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When Depression Hits: Relatable state of mind

Nithish Sahadev’s six-minute-long vine video 'When depression hits' is a peek into the life of someone who is struggling with depression.

Anand Menon in 'When Depression Hits'

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Many people are fighting depression these days. However, the taboo around mental health and lack of awareness holds many back from opening up about it.

City-based filmmaker Nithish Sahadev’s six-minute-long vine video ‘When depression hits’ is a peek into the life of someone who is struggling with depression.

The video produced by Sulthan Brothers Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Al Jassam Abdul Jabbar, Al Sajam Abdul Jabbar, Al Jaseem Abdul Jabbar) stars Anand Menon, director of the movie ‘Gauthamante Radham’. The protagonist’s life slows down when depression starts taking over his brain.

Though he tries to get help from friends, it doesn’t work out. Even his family fails to understand him. The video concludes with Anand consulting a therapist, and the message reads ‘If there is no one to hear you, there is always a doctor’. 

“People often get confused between depression and sorrow. TheY are entirely different states. Any of us could feel depressed without any particular reason. It may slow down our lives. I just wanted to let everyone know what this feels like,” says Nithish. 

He also highlights the need to get medical attention. “Our society plays a very huge role in this. This could happen to any one of us. There is no shame in getting the treatment and making life better for yourself,” he says. Neeraj Ravi cranked the camera for the video, Thejus Joseph handled the editing, and music is by Nipin (NBN). 

The video speaks in favour of the mental health campaign of the Kerala government and Health department. It was released through Sulthan Brothers’ YouTube channel ‘Sub Originals’. Nithish is very happy with the feedback he’s getting and affirms that this work brought him plenty of mental satisfaction.

“Many viewers called me up and said they could relate to Anand’s character,” he concludes.

When Depression Hits Nithish Sahadev
