Dhyan Sreenivasan signs a new comedy

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan has signed one more film, a comedy helmed by debutant Jophin Varghese. The film has a script jointly written by Jophin and Ratheesh Raghunandan, who is also behind the upcoming biopic of actor Sathyan coming from Friday Film House.

The yet-to-be-titled project is being backed by Sudheer VK, Manu Valiya Veettil, Chitrangadha Kurup under the banner of Straight Line Cinemas, the company that’s also producing the upcoming Soubin Shahir-starrer Jinn directed by Siddarth Barathan.

Shaan Rahman is on board as the music composer of the film. The rest of the technical team is being finalised.

The film is expected to go on floors once Dhyan completes work in Hemanth G Nair’s Higuita (also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu) and his new production venture.

The team will be revealing the first-look poster in October. Recently, another Dhyan-starrer titled Kadavul Sakayam Nadanasabha was announced. It will most likely start filming after this one.