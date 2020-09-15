Priya Varrier sings for Hindi music video

By Express News Service

Oru Adaar Love fame Priya Prakash Varrier has for the first time sung a track in a Hindu music video in which she also appears. It was produced and directed by Ashokan PK (Munthiri Monchan). The promo track was released on social media. The full video, which was shot with phones and DSLRs during the lockdown while following all safety precautions, will be released shortly.

Christus Stephen composed the music to the lyrics by Nauman Memon.Priya Varrier recently signed her next Malayalam film, Oru Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari, which will be helmed by VK Prakash from a script by Anoop Menon. She also plays the lead in the Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow.