Fahadh Faasil-Darshana Rajendran's 'Irul' begins filming

By Express News Service

After CU Soon, Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran are working together again in Naseef Yusuf Izuddin’s directorial debut Irul, which also has Soubin Shahir in a major role.

Jomon T John (Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie) is director of photography of the film which began shooting in Idukki by following all safety guidelines.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Anton Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios (run by cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Muhammed). This is Plan J’s new production venture after Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.

A graduate of Canada’s Vancouver Film School, Naseef Yusuf Izuddin oversaw the production of several Hindi films such as Newton, Badlapur, and Tumbbad during his stint as the Creative Director of the company Film Tent which was associated with Excel Entertainment.

Aside from Irul, Fahadh also has Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu, and Syam Pushkaran-Dileesh Pothan’s next project lined up.

Darshana, on the other hand, is also in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam. Meanwhile, she has won raves for her performance in CU Soon.