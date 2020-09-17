International Film Festival of Kerala postponed to February 2021 amid COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed to February 2021. The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy said it plans to conduct the festival from February 12 to 19, 2021.

Announcing the decision through a Facebook post, the academy said conducting the IFFK will be subject to the evolving situation of the global pandemic. The festival will follow the guidelines of the Kerala government prevailing at that time.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the deadline for submitting films has been revised. Films completed between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 would be eligible to apply for the fest.

The deadline for submitting entries would be October 31, 2020. The preview materials should be submitted by November 2, 2020. The final list of selected films would be brought out by December 10, 2020. The deadline for submitting screening materials will be January 20, 2021.

Earlier, there were plans to conduct the festival as an online event. Cultural minister AK Balan had indicated that the government will consider holding it online if the festival cannot be conducted at theatres.

Usually every year, the academy begins preparations for the festival by June. However, because of the COVID situation and subsequent lockdown, these activities were affected.