'Vellam' will be released in theatres only: Prajesh Sen

By Express News Service

Director Prajesh Sen has updated fans on the status of his upcoming Jayasurya-starrer Vellam. The film, he confirms, is being planned as a theatrical release only. There were earlier speculations about the film going the OTT route. However, the makers have clarified that they have opted to wait for the theatres to reopen.

“We were planning to release the film in April, but unfortunately the pandemic made us reconsider.

Given the lockdown relaxations now, I’m hoping the theatres will be reopened soon. We are aiming for a theatrical release only. Like every other film buff, I’m expecting some good news too,” said Prajesh.

“Since the film was shot completely using sync sound, I can guarantee that the theatre experience will be really something,” he added. The Captain director emphasised that right now everyone’s safety is of paramount importance.