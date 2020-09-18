Actor Sabarinath passes away at 43 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Television actor Sabarinath, 43, died of a cardiac arrest here on Thursday. He was a native of Aruvikkara here. According to local reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest while playing shuttle badminton. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved.Sabarinath had acted in a number of serials, notable among them being Swami Ayyappan and Padatha Painkili.