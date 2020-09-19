Prithviraj to don the khaki again for another suspense thriller

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Prithviraj has signed a host of exciting projects, among which is an investigative thriller in which he will play a cop once again. Tanu Balak, who has worked as the cinematographer on Jayaraj’s The Train and Of the People, is making his directorial debut with this project.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in Thiruvananthapuram and is being bankrolled by Shameer Muhammed and Jomon T John under the banner of Plan J Studios, the company that brought you Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. The team has issued a casting call to fill up some of the younger roles.

A few days back, Plan J Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company kickstarted the production of Irul, starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Soubin Shahir. Both projects are different in scale. “Irul is a small-scale film being shot with a minimal crew, but the Prithviraj film will have a relatively bigger crew like in a regular movie,” says Shameer.

“A 50-day shoot is being planned for the latter. We are currently in the process of finalising the female lead.” Prithviraj’s upcoming slate also includes Aadujeevitham, Karachi 81, Kaaliyan, and Ayalvashi. He is also slated to appear in a big-budget virtual production film directed by debutant Gokulraj Bhaskar.