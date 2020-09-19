Randamoozham issue resolved; Shrikumar Menon to return script to MT Vasudevan Nair 

By Express News Service

MT Vasudevan Nair and director Shrikumar Menon have finally come to an understanding regarding a film adaptation of the former’s acclaimed novel Randamoozham (English title: Bhima - The Lone Warrior).

Shrikumar Menon has decided to drop the project and return MT’s screenplay which is based on the book. All the pending court cases have now been withdrawn. MT will also return the advance sum.

When the project was announced, Mohanlal was attached to star in it as Bhima, and the contract between MT and Shrikumar required the latter to start production within three years of signing it.

However, when the film got delayed beyond the stipulated date, MT was compelled to initiate legal proceedings against the filmmaker and production company.