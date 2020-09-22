Aashiq Abu to produce Vinayakan’s directorial debut

By Express News Service

Actor Vinayakan, who is completing 25 years in the industry, has announced that he will be making his directorial debut next year with a film titled Party. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal are producing it under their OPM Cinemas banner. Vinayakan will direct from his script.

The cast and technical crew details have not been revealed yet. Aside from acting, Vinayakan has previously sung for the films Trance and Kammattipadam. On the acting front, he is headlining Leela Santosh’s Karinthandan and is also part of Kamal KM’s Pada.