‘Divakara Charitham’ tells a spirit’s tale

Gautham S

Express News Service

Ever since its launch in 2018, online channel Ponmutta has been very popular among Keralites. As we all traverse through these tough times, through a tough period, Ponmutta has come up with its first web series ‘Divakara Charitham’. The series is directed by Ponmutta’s founder Liju Thomas and written by Shyam Mohan, who plays the lead in most of the sketch videos.

The web series takes the viewers into the life of Krishna Kumar (Kichu) and Thara, a young couple. Kichu gets into trouble as a spirit (Divakaran) starts accompanying him and the couple’s life becomes a mess. The story is presented with a tint of humour and fantasy, making it quite intriguing. “I found Shyam’s thread very interesting. So I asked him to work on it, to make a witty script,” says Liju. Actress Sneha Babu plays Thara and Jijo Jacob plays Divakaran. Alysn Benny, Gibin Gopinath and Sanju Madhu are also part of the cast.

“The series, with a total of 10 episodes was shot in 13 days in parts of Kochi. Six episodes have been already aired. Abhilash Sudarshan handled the cinematography, editing is by Manu Malom,” he adds. Abin Sagar scored the background music. With the success of ‘Divakara Charitham’, Ponmutta is planning to come out with other web series. “The initial works are going on. However, we can’t do series’ with the revenue from YouTube alone. More sketch videos will be coming out after the series wraps up,” adds Liju.