'Drishyam 2' filming begins at Ernakulam amid COVID-19 constraints

By Express News Service

The filming of Drishyam 2 has officially begun in Ernakulam with a pooja function attended by director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and others.

The team will be adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols during filming.

All members have undergone mandatory testing before the shoot. Mohanlal will be joining the set on the 26th, once he completes his annual Ayurvedic treatment.

The principal cast members, including Meena, will be reprising their roles from the original.

The sequel will introduce a set of new characters, one of which will be played by Anjali Nair.

The team will be filming the indoor sequences for around two weeks before shifting to Thodupuzha for the other portions. The actors and crew members will be staying in a single location throughout the shoot.