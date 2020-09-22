Vinayan gears up for big-budget movie 19th Century

By Express News Service

Vinayan recently announced that he is planning a big-budget period epic titled Pathonpathaam Noottaandu (19th Century). The Aakashaganga director has officially announced that it will be his next project, which he hopes to start production by December if the pandemic situation subsides. The title poster was launched by Mohanlal and Mammootty.

The project, which will require the involvement of a large cast and thousands of extras, is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies. Vinayan revealed that 19th Century is his dream project and will feature three prominent historic figures—Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, Kayamkulam Kochunni, and Nangeli—as the main characters among several others.

“Cinema is this century’s greatest and most popular art form, and only if this film is watched in theatres with good sound will the experience be complete,” said Vinayan. “We lost that opportunity due to the pandemic, and experts say we will get it back it in the first half of next year. Success can be possible if one has the mental strength to deal with crises. I’m striving for that.”19th Century will be shot by Shaji (Pulimurugan, Madhura Raja) and edited by Vivek Harshan. Rafeeq Ahammed is writing the lyrics with M Jayachandran handling the music.