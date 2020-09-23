STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A director in the making

After directing three short films during the lockdown, 15-year-old Class X student Sreehari Rajesh is busy shooting for his debut feature length film titled ‘Sthaayi’

Sreehari Rajesh

Sreehari Rajesh

By Gautham S
Express News Service

The Covid-induced lockdown provided ample time for many to explore and indulge their creative selves. Sreehari Rajesh, a Class X student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor, went a step further. He used the time to direct not one but three short films. Now, the 15-year-old is working on his debut movie titled ‘Sthaayi’, which has his friends and family as cast members.

The 75-minute ‘zero’ budget movie also has script, editing, camera and music credited to Sreehari. “The theme of the movie is discrimination. Though we claim the society has progressed, discrimination prevails everywhere. Whether it be religion, caste, colour or class, it exists. ‘Sthaayi’ gives an insight to the issue,” says Sreehari. He has also launched Longstreet Pictures, an initiative under which his films will be produced.

Sreehari began shooting early this month and has already completed 50 per cent of shoot. Shot in places around Kochi, the movie also features a song composed by Sreehari. His tryst with film making started when he was just nine years old. “I would capture videos of my friends and cousins. Those videos ignited my interest for movie direction.” The films he directed during the lockdown are titled ‘Silent Roads’, ‘Charles’ and ‘Hutch’.

Sreehari is also a volunteer of ‘The Nanma Foundation’ launched by IGP P Vijayan. “I visited a lot of places in Kochi during the lockdown to distribute food to the needy. This led to ‘Silent Roads’. ‘Charles’ is based on a man who has been feeding stray dogs in Fort Kochi for the past 24 years. ‘Hutch’ shows how children have developed depression during the lockdown by being confined to homes,” says Sreehari.

He is well supported by his parents Rajesh Ramakrishnan and Kavitha Rajesh and is planning to send ‘Sthaayi’ to various film festivals. The youngster wishes to be a movie director in future and looks up to Christopher Nolan, Rajeev Ravi and Lijo Jose Pellissery as role models. “I personally know Rajeev sir and have shown my works. He gave me good feedback,” says Sreehari.

