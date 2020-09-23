STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Producers are being deceived in the name of OTT: Producer Badusha

Production controller Badusha has called out an unhealthy trend in cinema today.

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

OTT platform, OTT

For representational purposes (Illustration | Express)

By Express News Service

Veteran production controller and producer Badusha has cautioned Malayalam film producers against certain filmmakers deceiving them with the idea of pitching a project for OTT platforms. 

In a statement, Badusha said that just like how producers and other crew members in the olden days were deceived with the lure of satellite rates, producers today are being lured by the possibility of an OTT platform buying their films.

“Several small-budget films are currently being shot, under discussion or in pre-production stage with the promise that they can be released on OTT platforms.

What I’ve understood is that a majority of these films were launched without any prior discussions with OTT platforms. When pitching a film for a major OTT platform, they look at the banner, director, actors, and screenplay. Only when they feel it’s viable will they agree to it,” said Badusha, adding that no producer should set out to do something without having any proper guarantee. 

“These filmmakers mention OTT because they wish to see their projects come to fruition. The truth is that you are being taken for a ride. And it seems more producers are going to be in trouble. First, they need to make sure which OTT platform the film is going to be released on or else they’re going to suffer huge losses,” he said.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT release OTT Badusha
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp