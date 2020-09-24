Make room for some spoof: YouTube channel 'Adalodakam' goes viral for mimicking Mollywood scenes

Gautham S By

Express News Service

The ending sequence of ‘Big B’ and the introduction of Mohanlal in ‘Narasimham’ are probably the most iconic scenes in Malayalam movies. However, ‘Slow B’ and ‘Jalasimham’, the spoof video of these scenes, are now going viral, thanks to ‘Adalodakam’, a YouTube channel by a group of artists in Chirayinkeezhu. The channel was founded by Subin S B, Vishnu M, and Akhil G P.

They were active on stage programmes since school. TikTok was their first option for putting out spoofs. “But the time limit was an issue. Also, many people who liked our videos urged us to start a YouTube channel. That’s how ‘Adalodakam’ was launched,” says Subin, who directed the videos.

Their first spoof video was ‘Slow B. “Spoofing a comedy scene will never impress the viewers. They are etched in the heart of film buffs. So, creating comedy in such intense situations will surely make people think and laugh. Doing ‘Slow B’ helped us get more viewers,” says Subin.

The videos are being shot near Perumathura. “We want to bring in the beauty of our place,” says Subin. Joemon Jyothir, Suhail A S, and Sreeraj Saran are the other members of the cast. The channel has already garnered around 75,000 subscribers. “We feel really happy when people message us saying they’re waiting for our next video,” says Subin.

Adalodakam team is currently working on the script of their new project. However, this time it won’t be a spoof. “It will be quite witty. But we don’t want to be known as a team that does only spoof videos,” adds Subin.

Bit of entertainment

You may find the team’s work on their YouTube channel Adalodakam. Check out Jalasimham, Gracerykotta, Slow B, and a tribute on TikTok ban.