Tovino Thomas to star in 'Varavu'

Tovino Thomas has signed one more film titled Varavu. Rakesh Mantodi, who penned Godha and Thira, will direct a script he co-wrote with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. The genre and other cast details will be informed soon.

Vishwajith will handle the camera. Vishwajith is also the cinematographer of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next film Hridayam.

The film has backing from Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara of Pathiyara Entertainments, the same banner behind the hit Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Aravindanthe Athithikal.

Varavu joins Tovino’s already busy slate which also includes the pan-Indian superhero film Minnal Murali and the survival thriller Kala.