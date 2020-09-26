Legends never die: Gopi Sundar on SP Balasubrahmanyam

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music director Gopi Sundar considers himself fortunate to have collaborated with SP Balasubrahmanyam in the song ‘Emo Emo Ye Gundello’ from Telugu movie ‘Entha Manchivaadavuraa’, which turned out to be one of the last songs of SPB. For someone who loved SPB’s music and acting, this song was a double delight.

“The experience he gave me as a listener itself is immense,” says Gopi Sundar. “I was in Hyderabad and he recorded the song at his studio in Chennai. He sent me voice clips to ensure the style of the song and to get a clear idea of how I wanted the song to come out. He has huge respect for all music directors and treat them as ‘gurus’ during the composing.

That’s his greatness,” he adds. Gopi Sundar always wanted to collaborate with SPB in Malayalam and had approached him for two-three songs. “He couldn’t commit to the songs due to his busy schedule. However, my dream was fulfilled when he sung for ‘Entha Manchivaadavuraa’,” says Gopi.Singers like SPB are legends in the true spirit and that’s why people still listen to his songs everyday. “If we go to YouTube in search of a Tamil song, we will surely end up hearing one of SPB sir’s songs. Legends never die. They live in our minds forever.”