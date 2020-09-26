Mohanlal joins set of  Jeethu Joseph’s 'Drishyam 2'

By Express News Service

Mohanlal has joined the set of Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam sequel which went on floors recently. The actor has released a picture of him with Jeethu and producer Antony Perumbavoor from the set.

Mohanlal just got back from his annual Ayurvedic treatment. He joins returning cast members Meena, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon and Asha Sharath in addition to new cast members Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair and Sai Kumar among others.

The team will be adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols during filming. All members have undergone mandatory Covid-19 testing before the shoot. All the actors are staying in a single location.