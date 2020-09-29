Jayan Nambiar to helm Sachy’s unrealised Prithviraj project

By Express News Service

Jayan Nambiar, a protege of Sachy, will helm the late filmmaker’s unrealised project with Prithviraj.

Titled Vilayath Buddha, the film is a screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. Before his passing, Sachy had co-written it with Rajesh. Filming is expected to begin in 2021.Vilayath Buddha revolves around two characters, an older man named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan.

The central conflict stems from the two men trying to claim a sandalwood tree planted by the former. Prithviraj will play Double Mohanan. The makers will reveal the other actor later.Jayan has previously worked as the chief associate of Sachy in Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and as assistant director of Prithviraj in Lucifer. He was supposed to direct another script of Sachy, also with Prithviraj, but instead decided to make this his directorial debut.