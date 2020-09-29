STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Velleppam may release in theatres, says director

Starring Pathinettam Padi-fame Akshay Radhakrishnan, Oru Adaar Love-fame Noorin Shereef, and Roma, the film is being touted as a light-hearted entertainer with romance and fantasy elements

Published: 29th September 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The shoot of debutant Praveen Raj Pookkadan’s Velleppam has completed, and the team is currently engaged in last-minute post-production work. Starring Akshay Radhakrishnan (Pathinettam Padi), Noorin Shereef (Oru Adaar Love) and Roma, the film is being touted as a light-hearted entertainer where Akshay and Noorin play lovers. Shine Tom Chacko and Roma also play significant characters along with Sreejith Ravi and Kailash. 

“It’s a romantic fantasy with a story that connects the past and the present,” says Praveen, who reveals that we will get to see the comical side of Akshay in Velleppam. The actor made his debut as an aggressive high school student in Pathinettam Padi. “In this film, his character is a crafty guy who falls in love with Noorin Shereef’s character.”

Praveen informs us that the film may opt for an OTT release or a theatrical release. “As we are hopeful of the theatres reopening soon, we may release it on the big screen too. Except for the final mix work, everything else is over,” he says. One of the major highlights of the film is the return of veteran composer SP Venkatesh to Malayalam cinema after a long time. “It was my long-cherished dream to work with a legend like him. He has done some nice songs sung by Vijay Yesudas, Harishankar, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Afsal and Job Kurian.”

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velleppam
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp