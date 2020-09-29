Velleppam may release in theatres, says director

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

The shoot of debutant Praveen Raj Pookkadan’s Velleppam has completed, and the team is currently engaged in last-minute post-production work. Starring Akshay Radhakrishnan (Pathinettam Padi), Noorin Shereef (Oru Adaar Love) and Roma, the film is being touted as a light-hearted entertainer where Akshay and Noorin play lovers. Shine Tom Chacko and Roma also play significant characters along with Sreejith Ravi and Kailash.

“It’s a romantic fantasy with a story that connects the past and the present,” says Praveen, who reveals that we will get to see the comical side of Akshay in Velleppam. The actor made his debut as an aggressive high school student in Pathinettam Padi. “In this film, his character is a crafty guy who falls in love with Noorin Shereef’s character.”

Praveen informs us that the film may opt for an OTT release or a theatrical release. “As we are hopeful of the theatres reopening soon, we may release it on the big screen too. Except for the final mix work, everything else is over,” he says. One of the major highlights of the film is the return of veteran composer SP Venkatesh to Malayalam cinema after a long time. “It was my long-cherished dream to work with a legend like him. He has done some nice songs sung by Vijay Yesudas, Harishankar, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Afsal and Job Kurian.”