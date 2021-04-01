Joe John Chacko: Chiri is a tale of three friends 

By Express News Service

After playing supporting characters in 2017’s Matchbox and director Kamal’s last film Pranayameenukalude Kadal, actor Joe John Chacko is playing the lead in directing duo Joseph and P Krishna’s Chiri, which premiered on the OTT platform Prime Reels.

The brother of Shine Tom Chacko, Joe’s casting in Chiri was made possible by casting director and actor Abu Valayamkulam. Joe is an engineering graduate who worked for a few years before shifting his attention to acting.

According to Joe, Chiri is a light-hearted entertainer revolving around three friends’ journey. The film has Kevin Jose and Aneesh Gopal playing the roles of his friends. The three actors appear in two different looks.“It’s primarily a tale of friendship,” says Joe. “Three guys who are friends in high school encounter a problem and go their separate ways. They get together years later. They go on a trip, come across some other problems, how they deal with them... that’s what the film is in a nutshell.”

The makers of Chiri initially considered a theatrical release, but they opted for an OTT release considering the number of pending Malayalam films releasing each week. Shot by Jins Vinson and edited by Suraj ES, the film has music by Prince George and Jassie Gift. Murali Haritham and Harish Krishna are the producers of Chiri.