Master of many trades: Sedunath Prabhakar on music video 'Aa Nimisham'

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

Not many are blessed with more than one talent, and the ability to polish all of them to perfection. They are an exception to the old saying, Jack of all trades but master of none. Sedunath Prabhakar, who had established his name as an artist not only in his home turf but also globally, is now making a foray into the world of music and has brought out two new music videos.

A trained Carnatic musician, Sedunath recently released the music video 'Aa Nimisham'. "This song has been composed in pure Kalyani raga and is a melodious semi-classical song," said Sedunath who also penned its lyrics.

"It is a nostalgic song that takes us into the past. Makes us remember the incidents in our life which lay buried in the annals of time," he said. The song was shot in Australia. "That was the challenge. The song is visualised in a Kerala backdrop. So, we had to improvise to bring in the feel. The visuals were shot in iPhone 12 max pro," he added.

"The camera was manned by George Varghese, an upcoming cinematographer. It was sung by Chithra Arun and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa title winner Libin Scaria. We have brought out both male and female versions of this song," said Sedunath.

Sedunath trained in Carnatic music under multiple teachers. "When I moved to Australia, I began performing on plenty of stages. But COVID-19 halted all public programmes," said Sedunath who had to drop plans for two painting exhibitions due to the lockdown. "That was the turning point and I thought of doing something new. That’s how I turned to composing," he said.

"My debut work was a romantic song titled 'Pattiloode' sung by the P Jayachandran. It was shot during the lockdown period. I wrote the lyrics and also directed the video. The visuals for this song too was shot in Australia. The music video came in as a surprise for the singer's fans since they were hearing their favourite singer after a long interval," he said.

The artists who were cast in Aa Nimisham were Divya Sreejithkumar, Sedunathand Avyukt Murali.