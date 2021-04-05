Malayalam actor and screenwriter P Balachandran passes away at 69

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Theater artist, scenarist and actor P Balachandran, has passed away. Balachandran was undergoing treatment for prolonged illness and breathed his last in the early hours of Monday. He was 69.

A retired teacher with School of Letter at the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, Balachandran penned screenplays for critically acclaimed films like Kammattippadam, Ulladakkam and Punradhivasam.

An alumnus of the School of Drama, Balachandran was active in theatre, before entering the Malayalam Film Industry. He had won several honours for his performance in theatre and film industry including, the Kerala Sahithya Academy award, Kerala Chalachithra Academy Award, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award Kerala Professional Nataka Award for his play ‘Paavam Usman’ in 1989. While Punaradhivasam won a national award and two state awards, Kammatipaadam grabbed four state awards.

He also penned and directed ‘Evan Megharoopan’ based on the life of poet P Kunjiraman Nair which won the second-best State Film award in 2012. Uncle Bun, Ulladakkam, Agnideavan and Pavithram are his important works as screenplay writers.

Balachandran also acted in as many as 40 films including Annayum Rasulum, Trivandrum Lodge, Beautiful, Charly and Kammattippadam. His theatre works as a writer include Pavam Usman, Makudi; Mayaseethangam, Kalyana Saugandhikam and Maramarayattam.

Balachandran also directed dramas including Ekaaki, Lago, Theatre Therapy, Oru Madhya Venal and Pranayaravu.

Balachandran was born to Padmanabha Pillai and Saraswathi Bai on February 2, 1952. After completing his college-level education from Devaswom Board College, Sasthakotta, and Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, Balachandran joined the School of Drama in Thrissur. Later he worked as a teacher there.

Balachandran leaves behind his wife Sreelatha, former chairpersons of Vaikom municipality, and children Sreekantha and Dr. Parvathy Chandran.