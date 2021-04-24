STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam' to compete at Moscow International Film Festival

'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam' is one of 13 titles competing at the festival and is the only Indian title on the list.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam'.

By Express News Service

After premiering at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year, Don Palathara’s Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Joyful Mystery) will be taking part in the main competition section of the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival.  

The film is one of 13 titles competing at the festival and is the only Indian title on the list. The festival will run from April 22 to April 29. An 85-min single-take feature centred on an unmarried couple inside a moving car, the film is a first for Malayalam cinema. 

It has two characters, played by Rima Kallingal and Jitin Puthanchery, engaged in a raw, unfiltered conversation about their respective character flaws and the thought of dealing with a conservative society, including their parents. 

The camera stays in one position throughout the film, which has zero cuts, as the two drive to a clinic to check if she is pregnant or not.

