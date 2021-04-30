Shooting begins for Soman Ambatt's Anjil Oraal Thaskaran

By Express News Service

Soman Ambatt, who briefly worked with Mammootty and Mohanlal in the 80s, is returning to the director's chair with Anjil Oraal Thaskaran. The shoot for the same has begun. Pratap Venkitachalam and Udayashankar are producing it under the banner of Jayashree Cinema.

Jayesh Mynagappally wrote the screenplay and dialogues to a story by Soman Ambatt. Siddharth Rajan, Renji Panicker, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Hareesh Peradi, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajon, Kulappulli Leela, Sadhika Venugopal, and Meenakshi Mahesh are among the cast members.

Manikandan PS is handling the camera and Sandeep Nandakumar, the editing. Ajay Joseph is composing the music to the lyrics by PK Gopi and PT Binu.