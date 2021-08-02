STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran Malayalam singer Kalyani Menon who sang 'Kathalee Kathalee' with Chinmayi, passes away

The 80-year-old was under treatment for old-age ailments.

Published: 02nd August 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

TN Chief Minister M Karunanidhi distributes award to film playback singer Kalyani Menon during Kalaimamani award function. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned playback singer of yesteryear, Kalyani Menon, who has sung some notable songs in Malayalam movies, passed away in Chennai on Monday. She was 80. She was under treatment for old-age ailments.

The veteran singer recently was in the limelight again after her song in the Tamil movie- '96', Kathalee Kathalee, which she sang together with Chinmayi, became a smash hit.

Born as the lone daughter of Balakrishnan Menon and Rajamma of Karaykkattumaaryil in Ernakulam, she entered the world of music through University Youth Festivals. Kalyani Menon's entry to the Malayalam films was through 'Abala' (1973) directed by Thoppil Bhasi. Her first Tamil movie was 'Nallathu Oru Kudumbam', in which she sang a song composed by Ilaiyaraja.

Following 'Abala', she also sang for Malayalam movies including 'Dweep', 'Thacholi Marumakan Chanthu', 'Makam Piranna Manka', 'Seetha Swayamvaram', 'Therottam', 'Kudumbam Namukku Sreekovil', 'Aval Ente Swapnam', 'Bhakta Hanuman', 'Kelkkatha Shabdam', 'Alolam', 'Pourusham', 'Mangalam Nerunnu', 'Poochakkoru Mookkuthy', 'Vietnam Colony', 'Meesha Madhavan', 'Mullavalliyum Thenmavum' and 'Pranayakalam'.

The song "Rithubheda Kalppana Chaarutha Nalkiya' from the movie 'Mangalam Nerunnu' is perhaps her biggest hit in Malayalam along with Pavanarachezhuthunnu Kolangal Ennum from Vietnam Colony. Mangalam Nerunnu has Ilaiyaraja as the music director while Vietnema Colony's songs were composed by S Balakrishnan.

Kalyani's son Rajeev Menon is a renowned cinematographer and director who has also enacted notable roles in some of the movies. Her other son- Karun Menon is working with Indian railways.

Kalyani Menon was also the winner of the Kalaimani award of the Tamil Nadu Government.

