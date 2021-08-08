Kamal Haasan to Prithviraj: Wishes pour in for India's rising star Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

By Online Desk

The champion of OTT era, critically acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 39th birthday today.

The Malayalam cinema star is currently one of the buzzing names of the Indian film industry with movies lined up in multiple languages.

With his latest release Malik opening to favourable reviews, Faasil is gearing up for a big year.

He began his career in 2002 with Kaiyethum Doorath which failed at the box office. Subequently, Faasil took a break from cinema for 7 years and returned to the field in 2009. Since then, he has acted in over 50 movies winning many awards including the National Award for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum in 2017.

On the list of future projects, he has joined hands with veteran actor Kamal Haasan for the movie Vikram, which also stars another noteworthy star of the current era - Vijay Sethupahi.

On his birthday, wishes poured across social media from fans and colleagues. Here are some of the messages:

Dear Fahadh, my best wishes to you on your birthday! Have a cheerful and spirited year.#FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/UvhYZtcjp9 — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) August 8, 2021

Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #FahadFazil pic.twitter.com/0CIx2wZU9H — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 7, 2021

Happy birthday Fahadh. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 8, 2021

Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil#happybirthdayfafa pic.twitter.com/po2j9Gk4eX — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 8, 2021

To the exceptional actor who has created a unique style of versatility!#HappyBirthdayFahadh #HBDFahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/Xi3DJB8WPB — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 8, 2021