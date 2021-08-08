Kamal Haasan to Prithviraj: Wishes pour in for India's rising star Fahadh Faasil on his birthday
The Malayalam cinema star is currently one of the buzzing names of the Indian film industry with movies lined up in multiple languages.
Published: 08th August 2021 03:07 PM | Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:07 PM | A+A A-
The champion of OTT era, critically acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 39th birthday today.
The Malayalam cinema star is currently one of the buzzing names of the Indian film industry with movies lined up in multiple languages.
With his latest release Malik opening to favourable reviews, Faasil is gearing up for a big year.
He began his career in 2002 with Kaiyethum Doorath which failed at the box office. Subequently, Faasil took a break from cinema for 7 years and returned to the field in 2009. Since then, he has acted in over 50 movies winning many awards including the National Award for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum in 2017.
On the list of future projects, he has joined hands with veteran actor Kamal Haasan for the movie Vikram, which also stars another noteworthy star of the current era - Vijay Sethupahi.
On his birthday, wishes poured across social media from fans and colleagues. Here are some of the messages:
Dear Fahadh, my best wishes to you on your birthday! Have a cheerful and spirited year.#FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/UvhYZtcjp9— Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) August 8, 2021
Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #FahadFazil pic.twitter.com/0CIx2wZU9H— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 7, 2021
Happy birthday Fahadh.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 8, 2021
Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil#happybirthdayfafa pic.twitter.com/po2j9Gk4eX— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 8, 2021
Team #Pushpa wishes it's antagonist, the supremely talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday.— Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) August 8, 2021
#PushpaTheRise#ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @MythriOfficial
pic.twitter.com/ytrahSn2da
To the exceptional actor who has created a unique style of versatility!#HappyBirthdayFahadh #HBDFahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/Xi3DJB8WPB— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 8, 2021
A very good actor and a fantastic producer to his crew members, I have heard only good things about him from people in Malayalam Cinema.— Hara (@Mystic_riverrr) August 8, 2021
Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil Onwards & Upwards! #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/om1nTQaSjc