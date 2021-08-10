Netflix premiere for Minnal Murali?

By Express News Service

As per the latest buzz doing the rounds, Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali will likely opt for a direct digital release on Netflix. Though the makers had initially announced a pan-Indian theatrical release—in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi—followed by a digital release later, new reports indicate the big-budget superhero movie will skip theatres.

One of the most anticipated projects of the year, Minnal Murali sees Tovino reteaming with Godha director Basil Joseph. Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram essays a pivotal character in the film scripted by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

Filmmaker Sameer Thahir helmed the camera while Shaan Rahman composed the music. Vlad Rimburg worked on the stunts. Sophia Paul is bankrolling the film under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.