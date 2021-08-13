STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chalachithra Academy announces new edition of IFFK

The academy has invited entries for the 26th IFFK which would be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 10 to 17.  

Published: 13th August 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding it, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy has announced the new edition of the IFFK (International Film Festival of Kerala). The academy has invited entries for the 26th IFFK which would be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 10 to 17.  

Secretary of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy Ajoy Chandran said the academy is planning to organise every event as per schedule. “We have mentioned specifically that the events would be held based on the government’s decision depending on the prevailing conditions. In 2019, around 13,000 delegates took part in the IFFK and last year the government decided to host the festival at four different venues to avoid crowding. As of now, we have decided to conduct the festival in Thiruvananthapuram — the official venue of the festival,” said Ajoy Chandran.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy hosted the event at four different zones — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad. As many as 8,000 delegates took part in the festival. “Reopening of the theatres would be decided by the state government and we will host the event as per the guidelines proposed by the government,” said Ajoy Chandran. 

The academy has invited entries International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema Now and World Cinema. Entries from African, Latin American and Asian countries would be considered for the competition section. The last date for submission is September 10.

