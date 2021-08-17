STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

V K Prakash, Joy Mathew join political thriller

Titled La Tomatina, the film, helmed by Sajeevan Anthikkad, is based on T Arunkumar’s story

Published: 17th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Joy_Mathew

Joy Mathew (Photo | Facebook)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actors-cum-filmmakers Joy Mathew and VK Prakash will be headlining director Sajeevan Anthikkad’s new film La Tomatina. Kottayam Nazeer, a debutant named Ramesh Rajasekharan, and a yet-to-be-finalised female actor will essay the other leads. 

The film has script and dialogues by T Arunkumar, based on his previously published short story of the same name. Sajeevan describes La Tomatina as a political film that needed the involvement of “serious actors”. “It’s the urge to tell a story with clear politics—a story that deals with some troubling contemporary issues, such as the curtailing of the freedom of expression that provided the impetus. It’s essentially a political thriller,” says the filmmaker who is excited about working with a crew that he feels is apt for a project of this nature.

La Tomatina refers to the famous food fight festival conducted in Spain every year.  On adapting T Arunkumar’s story for the screen, Sajeev feels that the author’s style is such that his work lends itself easily to cinematic storytelling. “The advantage here is that Arunkumar himself is writing the script. Since he wrote it like a movie, adapting it as such was a no-brainer. He is someone strongly associated with movies—he has been harbouring a desire to write for films for a long time. Besides, a writer with sharp politics these days is so rare.” 

Sajeevan hopes to start filming by September 20, intending to finish the shoot in Thrissur in 20 days with a small crew.  It’s worth noting that Biriyaani director Sajin Baabu will handle the sound design. The technical team comprises cinematographer Manjulal, editor Venugopal, and art director Sreevalsan Anthikkad, among others.  Sindhu M is producing La Tomatina under the banner of Freethought Cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Prakash Joy Mathew
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp