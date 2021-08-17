WATCH | 'Home' trailer presents Indrans in a fresh makeover

By Express News Service

Ahead of the premiere of director Rojin Thomas’ #Home on August 19, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the heartwarming trailer of the film touted as a relevant and relatable family entertainer.

Produced under the banner of Friday Film House, the trailer gives a sneak peek into the world of Oliver Twist (portrayed by Indrans), a humble, technology-challenged father who struggles to bond with his grown-up sons as they begin to drift apart and become engrossed in the world of social media.

#Home is written and directed by Rojin Thomas, produced by Vijay Babu and presents a versatile cast including Indrans and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead alongside Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Sreenath Basi, who plays Oliver’s elder son, said, “#Home will make you question the importance and attention we give to our relationships. It is much more than the technology challenges our parents face. I found this pervasive thought in the story extremely appealing.

My character is like any of those thousands of millennials who are totally engrossed and lost in the chaos of today’s social media and tech-savvy world. The film navigates through an emotional and heart-warming story of a father-son duo who strive to find a common ground.”

​​​​