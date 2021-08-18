Irumukham: Joju’s next is an investigative thriller

By Express News Service

A new Joju George-starrer has been announced, with newcomer Sharafudheen (not to be confused with the actor) directing the film. Scripted by Biju R Pillai, Irumukham has Sujan Kumar as producer under the banner of Navathej Films. The makers describe the film as a psychological/investigative thriller. Filming will begin in November. Last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram, Joju has Thuramukham, Peace, Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, Pada and Madhuram in his upcoming lineup.