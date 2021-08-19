I could relate to my character in #Home: Indrans

By Express News Service

In his 40-year-journey, Indrans has played a diverse range of characters beginning with notable comic roles. Off late the actor, who started his career as a costume designer, has been garnering appreciation for his serious roles, some of which fetched him deserving accolades.

After impressing all with a chilling turn in Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, the actor appears in director Rojin Thomas’ #Home, produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.

In the film, Indrans plays a man not attuned to technology—someone who hopes to understand smartphones and the ins and outs of social media in the hope of connecting with his son (Sreenath Bhasi). Reflecting on his career and the evolution of Malayalam cinema, Indrans said in a statement the only way to remain relevant in the industry is by adapting to changes and “going with the flow” without being apprehensive about collaborating with the younger group of filmmakers.

"When it comes to my work, I am not rigid, nor do I have any demands from my directors or writers. I enjoy working with the new generation of actors, and I am not reluctant to work with them. In fact, there is so much that I get to learn from these young and budding artists," he said.

The elated actor added that he is glad to be a part of #Home as he found his character, Oliver, relatable. “Just like him, I am not comfortable with technology and social media in real life. What really appealed to me about #Home is that it highlights the generation gap between parents and their children. The film is a contemporary and simple take on the most relatable issue that families deal with these days, that of a father trying hard to be a best friend to his son and to be a part of his world while overcoming some hurdles—in this case, technology.”