Arjun Ashokan, Lena start shooting for Olam

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Lena is turning scenarist with a psychological horror-comedy titled Olam, helmed by debutant filmmaker VS Abhilash who co-wrote the script with Lena. Arjun Ashokan plays the other lead in the film, with actors such as Binu Pappu, Harisree Ashokan, Noby Marcose, and Suresh Chandra Menon joining the two in the cast.

Noufal Punathil is producing the film under the banner of Punathil Production. Ashkar is behind the camera while Samjith Mohamed handles editing duties. Arun Thomas works on the score, and Ranganath Ravee designs the sound.

Lena was last seen in Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery Since 1962, in a notable role opposite Aju Varghese. Arjun Ashokan’s last release was Wolf, which premiered on digital platforms.