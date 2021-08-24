Asif Ali announces next with 'Athiran' director Vivek

By Express News Service

Asif Ali has announced his next project, to be helmed by Athiran director Vivek from a script by screenwriting duo Bobby and Sanjay (Mumbai Police, Traffic).

Jins Varghese is producing it under the banner of Big J Entertainments in association with Century Films.

The makers are keeping the remaining details, including genre, cast and crew, under wraps. Talks are on to finalise the other cast members.

Athiran was Vivek’s directorial debut starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Noted author and screenwriter PF Mathews penned the story.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali is awaiting the release of Kunjeldho, Kuttavum Shikshayum and Kothu, which are part of his much-anticipated slate of upcoming films. He is also part of veteran filmmaker Venu’s new project, Kaapa, in which he will share the screen with Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben.