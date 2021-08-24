Kamal Haasan working on script for 'C U Soon' director Mahesh Narayanan 

By Express News Service

Kamal Haasan has confirmed during a recent media interaction that he is working on a script that will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for 'Take Off' and 'C U Soon'. The development comes a month after Kamal met Mahesh and praised the latter’s most recent directorial venture, Malik, starring Fahadh Faasil, who is also a part of Kamal’s next, Vikram.

It remains to be seen when the film will go on floors considering Kamal’s present acting commitments. Interestingly, Mahesh has earlier served as an editor for Viswaroopam and its 2018 sequel, both directed by Kamal.

In the same interview, Kamal also added that filming of Indian 2 is nearly 60% complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting. Speculations are also rife that Kamal will be acting in the remake of Drishyam 2, which will be an official sequel to his 2015 release, Papanasam, but an official confirmation is awaited on this.

Currently, Kamal is shooting for Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Kalidas Jayaram. The film is expected to hit screens in 2022.