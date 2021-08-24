Leo Thaddeus’ Panthrand  begins rolling

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that filmmaker Leo Thaddeus has started working on his next film, Panthrand. Production for the same has commenced at Pallipuram. Sibi Malayil and Vinayakan were present for the launch.

Panthrand, which sees Thaddeus returning to the director’s chair after Lonappante Mamodeesa, is a multi-starrer featuring Vinayakan, Lal, Shine Tom Chacko and Dev Mohan. The film has a script by Thaddeus himself. James Eliya, Veena Nair, Hari, Sundara Pandian, Srindaa, and Sreelatha Namboothiri form the rest of the cast. Victor Abraham is bankrolling it under the banner of Skypass Entertainment.

Alphons Joseph writes the music, with Joe Paul and Harinarayanan on the lyrics. Swaroop Shoba Shankar is behind the camera and Nabu Usman, the editing.