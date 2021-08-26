Unni Mukundan to star in Jayaraj's segment for Netflix anthology

By Express News Service

The reports of Netflix's highly awaited Malayalam anthology based on MT Vasudevan Nair's stories has been doing the rounds for some time now. It has come to light that one of the segments, directed by Jayaraj, will have Unni Mukundan starring in it.

The anthology is said to have some of the most accomplished filmmakers and actors attached to it. Among the distinguished names are Priyadarshan and Santosh Sivan, directing their respective segments based on MT's work.

Aside from this project, Unni is busy with an enticing slate of films, including collaborations with Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Jeethu Joseph, along with his second production venture, Shefeekkinte Santosham.

Unni is part of the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, Bramam, starring Prithviraj and helmed by Ravi K Chandran. He is also in Prithviraj's second directorial, Bro Daddy, and Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal's 12th Man.