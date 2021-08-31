First Jan-e-Man poster reveals complete cast

By Express News Service

The makers of Jan-e-Man have revealed the first poster of the film that presents the entire cast.

Directed by Chidambaram, Jan-e-Man is a comedy entertainer starring Lal, Basil Joseph, Arjun Asokan, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Siddharth Menon, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Riya Saira, Ganga Meera, and others. The film also features a host of newcomers.

Basil plays Joy Mon, a Canada-based nurse who, after leading a solitary existence there, gets back to India on his thirtieth birthday to meet friends. Chidambaram had told us earlier that Joy Mon is the principal narrator of the film. Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon jointly bankroll the film with Shawn Antony, Sajith Kumar K, Salam Kuzhiyil and John P. Abraham. Chidambaram has previously worked as an assistant director under Jayaraj, Rajeev Ravi and KU Mohanan.

Co-written by Sapnesh Varachchal and Ganapathy, Jan-e-Man was lensed by debutant Vishnu Thandassery, who previously assisted cinematographers Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid and Amal Neerad. The rest of the crew comprises editor Kiran Das, composer Bijibal, costume designer Mashar Hamsa and art director Vinesh Banglan.