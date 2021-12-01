No OTT deal signed for Marakkar: Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When director Priyadarshan’s magnum opus ‘Marakkar, Arabikkadalinte Simham’ is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, actor Mohanlal who plays the title role in the movie, said the OTT deal was not signed for the movie.

He was responding to queries on the controversies surrounding the movie’s theatrical release. Earlier, the producer of the movie, Antony Perumbavoor, had announced that the movie will be released online as he did not get enough support from theatres.

However, it was after long negotiations and even after the interference of minister of culture and cinema that the decision to release the movie in theatres was taken. However, Mohanlal said the deal with the OTT platform was not signed when the producer made that statement. “The plan was to release the movie in theatres and then on OTT platforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie was released on Tuesday evening at a function held in Kochi. The movie’s screening will start at midnight on Wednesday with fans’ shows. Already the movie is slated for release in over 600 screens all over Kerala.

Worldwide, the movie is expected to be screened in nearly 3,000 cinema halls, making it one of the biggest Malayalam releases ever. The movie also has an ensemble star cast including Sunil Shetty, Arjun, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh and Prabhu.