Ajai Vasudev’s next titled Pakalum Paathiraavum

Director Ajai Vasudev has announced his fourth film after Rajadhiraja, Masterpiece, and Shylock. Titled Pakalum Paathiraavum, the film, supposedly a mystery thriller, has Kunchacko Boban and Rajisha Vijayan playing the main leads. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam actor Manoj KU, Seetha, and Jai Bheem-fame Tamizh are also essaying integral characters.

Production for the same kickstarted in Wagamon. Nishad Koya penned the script. Faiz Siddik (Operation Java) is behind the camera, and Riyas K Badhar is the editor. Stephen Devassy is working on the music. Gokulam Gopalan is bankrolling it under the banner of Gokulam Films along with VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.