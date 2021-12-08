STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajai Vasudev’s next titled Pakalum Paathiraavum

Titled Pakalum Paathiraavum, the film, supposedly a mystery thriller, has Kunchacko Boban and Rajisha Vijayan playing the main leads. 

Published: 08th December 2021 11:17 AM

Pakalum Paathiraavum

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam actor Manoj KU, Seetha, and Jai Bheem-fame Tamizh are also essaying integral characters. 

By Express News Service

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam actor Manoj KU, Seetha, and Jai Bheem-fame Tamizh are also essaying integral characters. 

Production for the same kickstarted in Wagamon. Nishad Koya penned the script. Faiz Siddik (Operation Java) is behind the camera, and Riyas K Badhar is the editor. Stephen Devassy is working on the music. Gokulam Gopalan is bankrolling it under the banner of Gokulam Films along with VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.

Comments

