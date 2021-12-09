Dialogues of movie 'Churuli' atrocious, says Kerala HC while hearing plea to remove it from OTT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the dialogues in the Malayalam film 'Churuli' were 'atrocious' in nature. The court made the observation after examining the video clippings of the film produced by the petitioner.

Justice N Nagaresh also issued a notice to Central Board of Film Certification, Thiruvananthapuram, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited, Mumbai, director of the film Lijo Jose Pellissery, co-producer Chemban Vinod Jose and actors Joju George and Jaffor Idukki. The order came on a petition filed by Peggy Fen of Thrissur seeking a directive to remove the movie 'Churuli' from the OTT platform as expeditiously as possible.

When the case came for hearing, Mini Gopinath, central government standing counsel, who appeared for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the film which is being shown on the OTT platform SonyLiv is not the certified version of the film. The film was certified A (Adult) with suitable excisions/modifications by CBFC in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983 and guidelines issued by the government of India.

The petitioner pointed out that most of the families have subscriptions to OTT following the closure of theatres amidst the pandemic. The petition added that filthy and offensive words are contained in the film which outrages the modesty of women and children. The movie is accessible to everyone including children and teenagers. Even though the movie is capable of invoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, there is an overdose of foul language, said the petition.

It is common among the people to imitate the dialogues of the movies and if this similar situation happens with the movie, it will affect public morality and tranquillity. Each and every character in the movie uses at least one offensive word in their dialogues. Filthy language is used lavishly without any caution. A person of common parlance will not use such language even privately at home. It seems that the filmmakers used such language deliberately with the intention to draw more attention to the movie, added the petition.

The censor board has violated the rules and regulations by giving permission to release the movie, submitted the petitioner.