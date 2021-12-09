STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dialogues of movie 'Churuli' atrocious, says Kerala HC while hearing plea to remove it from OTT

Mini Gopinath, who appeared for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), submitted that the film which is being shown on the OTT platform SonyLiv is not the certified version of the film

Published: 09th December 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli

Poster of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the dialogues in the Malayalam film 'Churuli' were 'atrocious' in nature. The court made the observation after examining the video clippings of the film produced by the petitioner.

Justice N Nagaresh also issued a notice to Central Board of Film Certification, Thiruvananthapuram, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited, Mumbai, director of the film Lijo Jose Pellissery, co-producer Chemban Vinod Jose and actors Joju George and Jaffor Idukki. The order came on a petition filed by Peggy Fen of Thrissur seeking a directive to remove the movie 'Churuli' from the OTT platform as expeditiously as possible.

ALSO READ: 'Churuli' Review: A wild, captivating trip to a lawless world

When the case came for hearing, Mini Gopinath, central government standing counsel, who appeared for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the film which is being shown on the OTT platform SonyLiv is not the certified version of the film. The film was certified A (Adult) with suitable excisions/modifications by CBFC in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983 and guidelines issued by the government of India.

The petitioner pointed out that most of the families have subscriptions to OTT following the closure of theatres amidst the pandemic. The petition added that filthy and offensive words are contained in the film which outrages the modesty of women and children. The movie is accessible to everyone including children and teenagers. Even though the movie is capable of invoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, there is an overdose of foul language, said the petition.

It is common among the people to imitate the dialogues of the movies and if this similar situation happens with the movie, it will affect public morality and tranquillity. Each and every character in the movie uses at least one offensive word in their dialogues. Filthy language is used lavishly without any caution. A person of common parlance will not use such language even privately at home. It seems that the filmmakers used such language deliberately with the intention to draw more attention to the movie, added the petition.

The censor board has violated the rules and regulations by giving permission to release the movie, submitted the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Churuli Kerala HC
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp