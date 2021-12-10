STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mahesh Narayanan to direct Fahadh Faasil again?

The project in question is a segment for the upcoming Malayalam Netflix anthology based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair. MT’s short story, Sherlock, is reportedly the basis.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

If the development comes to fruition, the project will mark Mahesh’s fourth directorial collaboration with Fahadh after Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

If the development comes to fruition, the project will mark Mahesh’s fourth directorial collaboration with Fahadh after Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

By Express News Service

As per reports, Mahesh Narayanan will direct Fahadh Faasil again. The project in question is a segment for the upcoming Malayalam Netflix anthology based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair. MT’s short story, Sherlock, is reportedly the basis.

Sherlock revolves around a young man who, in pursuit of a job, lands abroad, and while staying at his sister’s residence, encounters their pet cat, Sherlock. The story centres on the conflict between the man and the cat and subsequent events. Nadiya Moidu is said to be playing Fahadh’s sister.

If the project comes to fruition, it will mark Mahesh’s fourth collaboration with Fahadh in a directorial capacity after Take Off, CU Soon, and Malik. Notably, Mahesh wrote the script and cranked the camera for another Fahadh-starrer, Malayankunju, directed by Sajimon Prabhakar.

The much-anticipated anthology will also see the appearance of actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Biju Menon and others in their respective segments. Filmmakers Priyadarshan, Rathish Ambat, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Santosh Sivan, Jayaraj and others are also part of the 10-segment project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Narayanan Fahadh Faasil Malayalam Netflix Mahesh Fafa MT Vasudevan Nair Malayankunju
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp