Mahesh Narayanan to direct Fahadh Faasil again?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Mahesh Narayanan will direct Fahadh Faasil again. The project in question is a segment for the upcoming Malayalam Netflix anthology based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair. MT’s short story, Sherlock, is reportedly the basis.

Sherlock revolves around a young man who, in pursuit of a job, lands abroad, and while staying at his sister’s residence, encounters their pet cat, Sherlock. The story centres on the conflict between the man and the cat and subsequent events. Nadiya Moidu is said to be playing Fahadh’s sister.

If the project comes to fruition, it will mark Mahesh’s fourth collaboration with Fahadh in a directorial capacity after Take Off, CU Soon, and Malik. Notably, Mahesh wrote the script and cranked the camera for another Fahadh-starrer, Malayankunju, directed by Sajimon Prabhakar.

The much-anticipated anthology will also see the appearance of actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Biju Menon and others in their respective segments. Filmmakers Priyadarshan, Rathish Ambat, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Santosh Sivan, Jayaraj and others are also part of the 10-segment project.