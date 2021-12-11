Kani Kusruti’s next is 'Kirkan'

By Express News Service

Debutant Josh is directing a film titled Kirkan from his own script. The makers have released the first-look stills from the film, which comes with the tagline ‘The police station is not a bad place’. Kirkan is being filmed in an actual police station.

Kani Kusruti, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar and Anarkali Marikkar are among the cast members. Kirkan has an investigative narrative that looks into the suspicion over a post-mortem report.

Kani plays a police constable in the film which is bankrolled by Ajith Nair and Bindhya Ajeesh under the banner of Owl Media Entertainment.

Ullas Chemban, brother of Chemban Vinod Jose, wrote the story. Manikandan Ayyappa composed the music. Gautam Lenin is lensing it while Rohit VS edits.