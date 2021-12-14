Suresh Gopi-starrer Paapan to resume shooting from second week of December

By Express News Service

The second schedule of Paapan - director Joshiy's much-anticipated reunion with Suresh Gopi - will resume from the second week of December. The shoot was put on hold for a while due to unforeseen circumstances.

Suresh Gopi plays a senior police officer in Paapan, which also sees him sharing the screen for the first time with his son Gokul Suresh. Nyla Usha plays the female lead, with Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, Asha Sarath, Vijayaraghavan, Tini Tom, Janaradhanan, Shammi Thilakan, Binu Pappu, and Chandu Nath filling up the other integral roles.

Scripted by C/o Saira Banu fame RJ Shaan, Paapan is Joshiy’s follow-up to the hit Porinju Mariam Jose starring Joju George and Nyla. Paapan has the backing of Porinju’s producer David Kachappilly. The latter’s son, cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, is behind the camera. Composer Jakes Bejoy is also part of Paapan. Shyam Sasidharan is editing it.