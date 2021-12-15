At Home Walking best long documentary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nikhil S Praveen won the Navroze Contractor Award for the Best Documentary Cinematography for the film Eyes on their Fingertips.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The movie Chalo Sakha Us Des Mein (At Home Walking) directed by  Rajula Shah received the award for the Best Long Documentary at the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and certificates.

The Last Man directed by Dakxinkumar Bajrange won the award for the second best long documentary. Mazhya Aaichi Girlfriend (My Mother’s Girlfriend) directed by Arun  Fulara received the Best Short Fiction award and Catdog directed by  Ashmita Guha won the second prize.

The jury commented that the film, Chalo Sakha Us Des Mein is a moving cinematic reflection, evoking deep thoughts and emotions questioning aggressive materialism fuelled by technology, speed, and greed. Testimony of Ana directed by Sachin Dheeraj Mudigonda won the award for the Best Short Documentary. Maattivacha Pangu  directed by Manoj Murali and Hindi film Ruuposh shared the award for the Second Best Short Documentary.

Nikhil S Praveen won the Navroze Contractor Award for the Best Documentary Cinematography for the film Eyes on their Fingertips.  Rituparna Saha received the award for Best Editing for the film A Bid for Bengal. Kalsubai directed by Yudhajit Basu received a special mention in short documentary. Ghar Ka Pata and Ek Tha Gaon received special mention in Long Documentary. 

Cycle directed by Devashish Makhija received special mention in Short Fiction category. The film Burn which exposed the caste discrimination on university campuses and Unseen Voices which delved on Anchunadu valley of Western Ghats shared the awards for the Best Campus Film. 
 

