Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ann Augustine join Autorickshawkkarante Bharya

Renowned author M Mukundan makes his screenwriting debut with the script based on his book of the same name.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:22 AM

Ann Augustine

By Express News Service

After shooting for M Padmakumar’s Pathaam Valavu, Suraj Venjaramoodu has joined the Mahe sets of director Harikumar’s Autorickshawkkarante Bharya, in which Ann Augustine plays the female lead.

Kailash, Janardhanan, Swasika Vijay, Devi Ajith, Neena Kurup, Manohari Joy and Baby Alaina Fidel are the other prominent actors in the cast. KV Abdul Nasser and Benazir are bankrolling it under the banner of Benzy Productions. N Alakappan is helming the camera, and Ayub Khan handles editing.

Ouseppachan composes music for Prabha Varma’s lyrics.
 

