Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ann Augustine join Autorickshawkkarante Bharya

By Express News Service

After shooting for M Padmakumar’s Pathaam Valavu, Suraj Venjaramoodu has joined the Mahe sets of director Harikumar’s Autorickshawkkarante Bharya, in which Ann Augustine plays the female lead.

Renowned author M Mukundan makes his screenwriting debut with the script based on his book of the same name.

Kailash, Janardhanan, Swasika Vijay, Devi Ajith, Neena Kurup, Manohari Joy and Baby Alaina Fidel are the other prominent actors in the cast. KV Abdul Nasser and Benazir are bankrolling it under the banner of Benzy Productions. N Alakappan is helming the camera, and Ayub Khan handles editing.

Ouseppachan composes music for Prabha Varma’s lyrics.

