Editor Shameer Muhammed joins Shankar’s Telugu project

By Express News Service

Noted Malayali editor Shameer Muhammed has joined director Shankar’s upcoming Telugu film. Starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani in the leads, the film is tentatively titled RC15 or SVC50.

Sharing a picture of him alongside Shankar, Shameer wrote, “Beyond dreams … but it is real now. I even pinched myself. My debut Telugu project. Yes! It is a Shankar film this time.”

Shameer has edited popular Malayalam films like Charlie, Angamaly Diaries, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Helen and The Priest. His upcoming releases include Mohanlal-starrer Aarattu and Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva.